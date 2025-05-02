SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 1.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.82% to Rs 40.05 croreNet profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 1.64% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.82% to Rs 40.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.86% to Rs 24.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.14% to Rs 143.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales40.0532.61 23 143.32115.45 24 OPM %63.2569.30 -66.7770.00 - PBDT9.479.32 2 36.7131.88 15 PBT7.687.61 1 30.0626.10 15 NP6.196.09 2 24.4021.06 16
