Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit declines 7.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 1.58 croreNet profit of Sri Amarnath Finance declined 7.06% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.581.46 8 OPM %76.5878.77 -PBDT1.101.15 -4 PBT1.081.12 -4 NP0.790.85 -7
