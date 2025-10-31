Nam Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.81% to Rs 8.56 croreNet profit of Nam Securities remain constant at Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.81% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.5619.82 -57 OPM %3.041.16 -PBDT0.270.25 8 PBT0.230.22 5 NP0.170.17 0
