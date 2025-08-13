OTCO International reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 91.04% to Rs 0.06 croreOTCO International reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 91.04% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.67 -91 OPM %02.99 -PBDT00.02 -100 PBT00.02 -100 NP00.02 -100
