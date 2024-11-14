Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SSPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the September 2024 quarter

SSPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Sales decline 80.44% to Rs 1.33 crore

Net Loss of SSPDL reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 80.44% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.336.80 -80 OPM %-45.86-15.88 -PBDT-0.79-1.81 56 PBT-0.83-1.86 55 NP-0.83-1.86 55

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

