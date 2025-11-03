Monday, November 03, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SSWL gains after reporting 12% YoY rise in net turnover for October 2025

SSWL gains after reporting 12% YoY rise in net turnover for October 2025

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) advanced 2.20% to Rs 227.50 after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 415.90 crore for October 2025, marking a 12.39% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 370.05 crore recorded in October 2024.

The companys gross turnover rose 5.66% to Rs 480.99 crore in October 2025, up from Rs 455.24 crore posted in the same month last year.

In value terms, the aluminium products segment recorded a robust 41% YoY growth, while the tractor segment grew by 16% YoY. However, the truck segment declined 1% YoY, the 2- and 3-wheeler segment fell 8% YoY, the passenger carsteel segment dropped 17% YoY, and the overall exports segment plunged 48% YoY in October 2025.

 

In volume terms, the aluminium products segment surged 31% YoY, the tractor segment increased 23% YoY, and the truck segment grew 1% YoY. Meanwhile, the 2- and 3-wheeler segment dropped 15% YoY, the passenger carsteel segment declined 10% YoY, and the overall exports segment tumbled 66% YoY during the review period.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 15.8% to Rs 47.24 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 40.81crore posted in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 15.8% YoY to Rs 1,186.78 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty above 25,700 level; realty shares rally

Nifty above 25,700 level; realty shares rally

ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 18.61% in the September 2025 quarter

ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 18.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Dredging Corporation of India soars after Rs 17,645 crore MoU deals

Dredging Corporation of India soars after Rs 17,645 crore MoU deals

Ashok Leyland's October 2025 sales jump 16% YoY to 17,820 units

Ashok Leyland's October 2025 sales jump 16% YoY to 17,820 units

Josts Engineering slips after weak Q2 performance

Josts Engineering slips after weak Q2 performance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon