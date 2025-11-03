ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 18.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.20% to Rs 1053.70 croreNet profit of ASK Automotive rose 18.61% to Rs 79.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 1053.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 973.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1053.70973.86 8 OPM %13.0111.99 -PBDT131.52111.05 18 PBT103.6689.49 16 NP79.8067.28 19
