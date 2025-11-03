Monday, November 03, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Josts Engineering slips after weak Q2 performance

Josts Engineering slips after weak Q2 performance

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Jost's Engineering Company declined 8.39% to Rs 315.15 after the company reported a sharp fall in earnings for Q2 FY26.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit slumped 70% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1.23 crore on a 19.2% decline in net sales to Rs 47.36 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax dropped 66.96% YoY to Rs 1.88 crore but jumped 108.89% sequentially.

Total expenses fell 13.7% YoY to Rs 45.88 crore during the quarter. Employee benefit expenses declined 16.6% YoY to Rs 5.04 crore, while finance costs increased 17.7% YoY to Rs 0.73 crore.

Mumbai-based Josts Engineering Company is engaged in manufacturing and supplying material handling equipment (MHE) and engineering product (EPD) solutions catering to various industries.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zaggle Prepaid inks 3-year pact with Hitachi Cash Management Services

Zaggle Prepaid inks 3-year pact with Hitachi Cash Management Services

Maruti Suzuki reports 7% YoY sales growth in October 2025

Maruti Suzuki reports 7% YoY sales growth in October 2025

Urban Company drops as Q2 loss widens

Urban Company drops as Q2 loss widens

India services exports jump around 12.5% on year in Sep-25, service imports rise around 8%

India services exports jump around 12.5% on year in Sep-25, service imports rise around 8%

Medplus Health soars after Q2 PAT rises 43% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Medplus Health soars after Q2 PAT rises 43% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon