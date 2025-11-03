Monday, November 03, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty above 25,700 level; realty shares rally

Nifty above 25,700 level; realty shares rally

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The frontline indices pared early losses and traded with minor gains in the mid-morning trade amid positive global cues and encouraging domestic economic data. Investors sentiment remained upbeat on the back of corporate earnings and auto sales data. The Nifty traded above the 25,700 level.

Realty shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 22.64 points or 0.03% to 83,973.12. The Nifty 50 index added 25.45 points or 0.10% to 25,745.25.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.35%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.58%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,171 shares rose and 1,756 shares fell. A total of 257 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was up from 57.7 in September to 59.2 in October, indicating a quicker improvement in the health of the sector. Manufacturing sector conditions in India continued to strengthen in October, buoyed by GST (Goods and Services Tax) relief, productivity gains and tech investment.

IPO Update:

Lenskart Solutions received bids for 14,71,66,686 shares as against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Monday (3 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.48 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 October 2025 and it will close on 4 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 382 and 402 per share.

Studds Accessories received bids for 5,97,15,425 shares as against 54,50,284 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Monday (3 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 10.96 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 October 2025 and it will close on 3 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 557 and 585 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index advanced 1.90% to 965.60. The index fell 0.35% in the past trading session.

Phoenix Mills (up 2.57%), DLF (up 2.53%), Lodha Developers (up 2.28%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.94%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.44%), SignatureGlobal India (up 1.33%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.28%), Godrej Properties (up 0.96%), Sobha (up 0.79%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Equitas Small Finance Bank jumped 6.46% after the lender reported a sharp recovery in profitability for the September 2025 quarter.

VST Tillers Tractors added 2.16% after the company reported an 89.36% increase in total sales to 4,664 units in October 2025, up from 2,463 units sold in October 2024.

Global Markets:

Asiamn markets advanced on Monday as investors digested fresh manufacturing data from China and awaited central bank cues, while Japans markets remained closed for a public holiday.

Chinas manufacturing momentum softened, with RatingDogs October Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) coming in at 50.6 below both expectations of 50.9 and Septembers 51.2 reading. Official data from the National Bureau of Statistics released Friday also indicated a slowdown, with the manufacturing PMI slipping to 49.0, its weakest level in six months.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia began its two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to keep rates unchanged after third-quarter inflation came in hotter than anticipated.

On Wall Street, all three major U.S. indexes closed higher Friday, led by tech gains. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.61% to 23,724.96, the S&P 500 added 0.26% to 6,840.20, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.09% to 47,562.87.

Amazon shares surged 9.6% after the company reported a 20% jump in cloud-computing revenue for the third quarter. The streaming giant Netflix added 2.7% after the company announced a 10-for-1 stock split.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 18.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Dredging Corporation of India soars after Rs 17,645 crore MoU deals

Ashok Leyland's October 2025 sales jump 16% YoY to 17,820 units

Josts Engineering slips after weak Q2 performance

Zaggle Prepaid inks 3-year pact with Hitachi Cash Management Services

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

