Ashok Leyland's October 2025 sales jump 16% YoY to 17,820 units

Ashok Leyland's October 2025 sales jump 16% YoY to 17,820 units

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Ashok Leyland reported a 16% increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 17,820 units in October 2025, up from 15,310 units sold in October 2024.

The companys total domestic sales rose 16% year-on-year to 16,314 units in October 2025.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) increased 14% to 9,611 units, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales grew 19% to 6,703 units in October 2025 compared to the same month last year.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.

 

The company reported a 12.96% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 593.73 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 525.58 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 1.46% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,724.51 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Shares of Ashok Leyland rose 0.14% to Rs 141.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

