Volumes jump at Mphasis Ltd counter

Mphasis Ltd saw volume of 5.3 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 30.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17506 shares

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, K E C International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 June 2024.

Mphasis Ltd saw volume of 5.3 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 30.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17506 shares. The stock dropped 3.77% to Rs.2,379.10. Volumes stood at 55482 shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 68831 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9643 shares. The stock gained 6.52% to Rs.1,454.95. Volumes stood at 5912 shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd recorded volume of 25289 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5394 shares. The stock gained 3.81% to Rs.948.65. Volumes stood at 13440 shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31000 shares. The stock rose 9.29% to Rs.662.75. Volumes stood at 69558 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 99537 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24622 shares. The stock increased 6.54% to Rs.818.10. Volumes stood at 22861 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News