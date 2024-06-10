Volumes jump at Mphasis Ltd counter

Mphasis Ltd saw volume of 5.3 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 30.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17506 shares
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, K E C International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 June 2024.
Mphasis Ltd saw volume of 5.3 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 30.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17506 shares. The stock dropped 3.77% to Rs.2,379.10. Volumes stood at 55482 shares in the last session.
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 68831 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9643 shares. The stock gained 6.52% to Rs.1,454.95. Volumes stood at 5912 shares in the last session.
Sheela Foam Ltd recorded volume of 25289 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5394 shares. The stock gained 3.81% to Rs.948.65. Volumes stood at 13440 shares in the last session.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31000 shares. The stock rose 9.29% to Rs.662.75. Volumes stood at 69558 shares in the last session.
K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 99537 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24622 shares. The stock increased 6.54% to Rs.818.10. Volumes stood at 22861 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Also Read
Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 341.88 crore in the March 2024 quarter
Embassy Property Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 312.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content