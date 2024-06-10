Business Standard
Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 853.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales rise 47.00% to Rs 996.87 crore
Net loss of Pipeline Infrastructure reported to Rs 853.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 122.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.00% to Rs 996.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 678.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 239.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 500.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.61% to Rs 3666.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2744.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales996.87678.16 47 3666.362744.02 34 OPM %16.8165.12 -59.8874.78 - PBDT-628.29365.29 PL 666.191435.83 -54 PBT-853.90122.03 PL -239.12500.98 PL NP-853.90122.03 PL -239.12500.98 PL
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

