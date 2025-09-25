Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stage is set for a sustained pick-up in consumption demand in H2 and for a virtuous cycle of higher investments: RBI Bulletin

Stage is set for a sustained pick-up in consumption demand in H2 and for a virtuous cycle of higher investments: RBI Bulletin

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

The growth outlook for H2 is one of optimism, RBI said in its September bulletin as high frequency indicators for August show manufacturing and services activity at a decadal high. Besides, S&P sovereign rating upgrade was an acknowledgement of its strong macro-fundamentals even as imposition of high US import tariff brought in some headwinds to the domestic macro-outlook, the central bank noted. Healthy corporate balance sheets and the focus on structural reforms by the government are the bright spots of the economy. Also, the landmark GST reforms should progressively result in a sustained positive impact through significant gains in ease of doing business, lower retail prices and strengthening of consumption growth drivers, RBI said.

 

A higher kharif sowing is expected to translate to a sustained growth momentum in the agriculture sector, while also keeping food prices under check. Meanwhile, the transmission of the front-loaded monetary policy easing measures have been robust. Coupled with income tax relief for households and employment augmenting measures, the stage is set for a sustained pick-up in consumption demand in H2 and potentially for a virtuous cycle of higher investments and stronger growth impulses, overcoming persistent global uncertainties, the central Bank noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Rupee extends recovery from record lows

Indian Rupee extends recovery from record lows

AXISCADES receives Bombardier Diamond Supplier Award for 5th consecutive year

AXISCADES receives Bombardier Diamond Supplier Award for 5th consecutive year

Indices trades sideways; breath strong

Indices trades sideways; breath strong

Lupin gains after USFDA clears HIV drug for tentative launch

Lupin gains after USFDA clears HIV drug for tentative launch

Tata Motors Ltd Slips 1.92%

Tata Motors Ltd Slips 1.92%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon