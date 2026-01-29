Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 13.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.90% to Rs 104.65 crore

Net profit of Stallion India Fluorochemicals rose 13.80% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.90% to Rs 104.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.104.6585.1512.7516.8213.5112.5913.2112.2911.139.78

