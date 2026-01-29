Quadrant Future Tek jumps on Rs 230 crore KAVACH order

Quadrant Future Tek rose 2.95% to Rs 312.10 after the company received a major domestic order from the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

The company said it has received and accepted an offer from ICF for the supply, retrofitting, testing and commissioning of 192 onboard KAVACH equipment Version 4.0. The contract includes warranty and long-term annual maintenance.

The total contract value stands at Rs 230.42 crore. The order is to be executed within 12 months and is entirely domestic in nature.

KAVACH is Indias indigenous automatic train protection system developed under the Railways safety modernisation programme and specified by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation.

Quadrant Future Tek clarified that the contract is awarded on an arms length basis and that neither the promoters nor group entities have any interest in ICF.

Quadrant Future Tek is engaged in the development of next-generation train control and signalling systems that enhance safety and reliability for rail passengers. The company also operates a specialty cable manufacturing facility equipped with an in-house Electron Beam Irradiation Centre. Its specialty cables are supplied for railway rolling stock and the naval defence sector. The facility also has end-to-end infrastructure for the production of solar and electric vehicle cables.

On a standalone basis, Quadrant Future Tek reported net loss of Rs 15.89 crore in Q2 September 2025, higher than net loss of Rs 3.56 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales declined 13.20% YoY to Rs 34.40 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News