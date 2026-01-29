Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welcast Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Welcast Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.16 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales decline 88.86% to Rs 2.57 crore

Net loss of Welcast Steels reported to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 88.86% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.5723.08 -89 OPM %-119.070.39 -PBDT-2.730.48 PL PBT-2.870.28 PL NP-3.160.11 PL

Quadrant Future Tek jumps on Rs 230 crore KAVACH order

Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 0.93% in the December 2025 quarter

India's industrial activity strengthened despite global headwinds

Barometers trades sideways; European markets edge higher

Infinity Infoway consolidated net profit rises 685.00% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

