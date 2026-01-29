Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 35.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Jan 29 2026

Total Operating Income rise 4.95% to Rs 1691.68 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 35.79% to Rs 90.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.95% to Rs 1691.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1611.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1691.681611.93 5 OPM %39.2740.01 -PBDT113.7389.74 27 PBT113.7389.74 27 NP90.0366.30 36

Jan 29 2026

