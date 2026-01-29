Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's industrial activity strengthened despite global headwinds

India's industrial activity strengthened despite global headwinds

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Industrial activity strengthened in FY26, with Industry GVA growing 7.0% (real terms) in H1, despite subdued and persistent global headwinds.

Manufacturing growth accelerated, with GVA expanding 7.72% in Q1 and 9.13% in Q2 FY26, reflecting structural recovery.

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes across 14 sectors have attracted over ₹2.0 lakh crore of actual investment, generating incremental production/sales exceeding ₹18.7 lakh crore and over 12.6 lakh jobs as of September 2025.

Indias innovation performance has strengthened steadily, with its Global Innovation Index rank improving to 38th in 2025 from 66th in 2019.

The India Semiconductor Mission has advanced domestic capabilities, with 10 semiconductor manufacturing and packaging projects approved across 6 States, involving about ₹1.60 lakh crore of investment.

 

