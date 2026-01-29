Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 0.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Sales rise 30.94% to Rs 84.30 crore

Net profit of Manba Finance rose 0.93% to Rs 13.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.94% to Rs 84.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales84.3064.38 31 OPM %71.7171.28 -PBDT18.3417.60 4 PBT17.1416.46 4 NP13.0812.96 1

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

