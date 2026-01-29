Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 0.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.94% to Rs 84.30 crore

Net profit of Manba Finance rose 0.93% to Rs 13.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.94% to Rs 84.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 64.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.84.3064.3871.7171.2818.3417.6017.1416.4613.0812.96

