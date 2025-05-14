Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Standard Glass Lining Technology launches new product of heat exchangers

Standard Glass Lining Technology launches new product of heat exchangers

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Standard Glass Lining Technology is launching a new product: Glass Lined Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers, effective from 14 May 2025.The product has been developed in collaboration with AGI Group, Japan, utilizing their advanced technology. It is designed to overcome the limitations of conventional graphite heat exchangers by providing enhanced durability, corrosion resistance, and operational safety for critical process applications.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

ITD Cementation soars after Q4 PAT jumps 27% to Rs 113 cr

Nifty above 24,700 level; realty shares rally

Tata Elxsi rises on collaboration with Mercedes-Benz R&D India

Bharti Airtel gains after Q4 PAT zooms 432% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 16/sh

RBI announces OMO Purchase of Government of India Securities for Rs 25000 crore

First Published: May 14 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

