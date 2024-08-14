Standard Surfactants standalone net profit declines 28.89% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 35.93 crore

Net profit of Standard Surfactants declined 28.89% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 35.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.35.9329.521.612.780.440.530.320.440.320.45