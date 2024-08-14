Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit declines 28.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.79% to Rs 118.78 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products declined 28.43% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.79% to Rs 118.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 204.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.118.78204.0410.947.1311.4611.717.999.115.697.95