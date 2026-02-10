Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd, Signpost India Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd and Zodiac Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 February 2026.

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd, Signpost India Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd and Zodiac Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 February 2026.

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd spiked 16.92% to Rs 210.05 at 10-Feb-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4425 shares in the past one month.

 

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd soared 16.24% to Rs 33.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19431 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2961 shares in the past one month.

Signpost India Ltd surged 16.18% to Rs 244.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20641 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd advanced 15.41% to Rs 253.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5926 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 440 shares in the past one month.

Zodiac Energy Ltd gained 15.18% to Rs 306.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1552 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

