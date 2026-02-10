Nifty tad above 25,950; metal shares shine
At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 303.49 points or 0.36% to 84,369.24. The Nifty 50 index rose 87.65 points or 0.34% to 25,955.65.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.60%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,658 shares rose and 1,371 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.05% to 11.94. The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures were trading at 26,004.20, at a premium of 48.55 points as compared with the spot at 25,955.65.
The Nifty option chain for the 24 February 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 55.6 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 58.4 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,500 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 0.75% to 12,219.85. The index rose 2.51% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
Tata Steel (up 2.55%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.43%), Vedanta (up 1.21%), NMDC (up 0.9%), JSW Steel (up 0.77%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.64%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.56%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.52%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.47%) and Jindal Steel (up 0.43%) jumped.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Texmaco Rail & Engineering slipped 2.38% after the company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.
Gravita India advanced 1.27% after the company announced the signing of a binding term sheet for the proposed acquisition of an equity stake of up to 100% in Rasthriya Metal Industries (RMIL) by way of a share purchase agreement (SPA).
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST