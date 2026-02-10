India's ambitious target to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070 can be achieved without impacting its economic growth or its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, but will require an unprecedented restructuring of the country's energy system, industrial base and financing architecture, according to a comprehensive new scenarios study released by NITI Aayog. The study, Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero, presents one of the most detailed modelling exercises undertaken so far on India's low-carbon transition.

This entails work of ten inter-ministerial working groups covering power, transport, industry, buildings, agriculture, finance, critical minerals and social impacts. The study maps how India could nearly eightfold its GDP, from about $4.2 trillion in 2025 to around $30 trillion by 2047, while steadily reducing emissions in line with its international climate commitments. Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog, has stated that as one the world's largest economies by 2070, India must be concerned for the welfare of its own citizens, and for the world that they will inhabit in the coming decades.

Accordingly, the goal of Net Zero by 2070 provides guidance to Indian actors about a world beyond Viksit Bharat 2047. India's own pathways will be influential for those to follow, particularly from the global south. The study noted that achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 will require cumulative investments of about $22.7 trillion, nearly $8 trillion more than under the current policy scenario.

