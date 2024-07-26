Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.63 croreNet loss of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.631.05 -40 OPM %-15.8720.00 -PBDT-0.110.21 PL PBT-0.220.11 PL NP-0.220.13 PL
