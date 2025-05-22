Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.16% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales00.01 -100 1.361.39 -2 OPM %0-7800.00 --130.88-120.14 - PBDT-0.77-0.79 3 -1.80-1.69 -7 PBT-0.88-0.96 8 -2.25-2.17 -4 NP-0.88-6.34 86 -2.26-7.45 70

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

