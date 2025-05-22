Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Steel Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

India Steel Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of India Steel Works reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 98.78% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.010 0 0.010.82 -99 OPM %-11000.000 --56900.00-751.22 - PBDT-1.592.37 PL -8.77-9.86 11 PBT-3.300.38 PL -15.65-17.44 10 NP-3.306.15 PL -13.39-11.62 -15

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

