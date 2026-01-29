Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grovy India standalone net profit declines 70.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Grovy India standalone net profit declines 70.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 84.73% to Rs 3.00 crore

Net profit of Grovy India declined 70.33% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 84.73% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.0019.65 -85 OPM %5.6712.21 -PBDT0.752.42 -69 PBT0.742.40 -69 NP0.541.82 -70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 1.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 1.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Checkpoint Trends reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Checkpoint Trends reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 883.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 883.33% in the December 2025 quarter

AksharChem (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

AksharChem (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

T T reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayAjit Pawar Death NewsIMD Weather Update TodayUGC Net Dec Result 2025Border 2 Box Office CollectionBudget 2026