Grovy India standalone net profit declines 70.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Grovy India declined 70.33% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 84.73% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.0019.655.6712.210.752.420.742.400.541.82

