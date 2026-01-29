LMW consolidated net profit declines 24.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.07% to Rs 758.24 crore

Net profit of LMW declined 24.04% to Rs 14.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.07% to Rs 758.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 766.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.758.24766.435.494.6771.3168.7241.0239.8814.6619.30

