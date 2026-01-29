LMW consolidated net profit declines 24.04% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 1.07% to Rs 758.24 croreNet profit of LMW declined 24.04% to Rs 14.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.07% to Rs 758.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 766.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales758.24766.43 -1 OPM %5.494.67 -PBDT71.3168.72 4 PBT41.0239.88 3 NP14.6619.30 -24
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST