Star Housing Finance partners with Tata Capital Housing Finance

To provide home finance to low income groups and economically weaker sections

Star Housing Finance (Star HFL) has entered into a co-lending partnership with Tata Capital Housing Finance (TCHFL). The partnership aims to leverage domain of Star HFL in low ticket affordable housing finance space and the mutual synergies arising out of operations. This agreement is expected to bolster Star HFL's AUM growth journey.

Star HFL branch network across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, NCR and Tamil Nadu would be utilized in this partnership to provide housing finance assistance predominantly to home buyers in economically weaker section (EWS) and low-income group (LIG) segment.

