Star Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 47.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.52% to Rs 21.36 croreNet profit of Star Housing Finance rose 47.83% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 59.52% to Rs 21.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales21.3613.39 60 OPM %67.9366.39 -PBDT4.122.36 75 PBT3.942.21 78 NP3.062.07 48
