Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit rises 42.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.02% to Rs 218.42 croreNet profit of Heubach Colorants India rose 42.82% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.02% to Rs 218.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 200.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales218.42200.35 9 OPM %12.7810.92 -PBDT30.4923.24 31 PBT25.1817.42 45 NP18.4112.89 43
