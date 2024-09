Powered by Capital Market - Live News

State Bank of India (SBI) raised Rs. 7,500 crore today at a coupon rate of 7.33% through its second Basel III compliant Tier 2 bond issuance for the current financial year. The bonds are issued for a tenor of 15 years, with call option after 10 years and each anniversary dates thereafter and are rated AAA with stable outlook from CRISIL Ratings and CARE Ratings.