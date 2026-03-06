Afcons Infrastructure rises after Goldman Sachs picks up minor stake

Afcons Infrastructure advanced 1.07% to Rs 287.75 after Goldman Sachs acquired 0.26% stake in the company via bulk deals on 05 March 2026.

As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE ODI bought 9.71 lakh equity shares (or 0.26% stake) of Afcons Infrastructure at Rs 276.50 each yesterday, 05 March 2026.

On the same day, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte sold 9.71 lakh equity shares (or 0.71% equity) of Afcons Infrastructure at Rs 276.50 per share.

Afcons Infrastructure, the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It is a well-diversified infrastructure construction company, and it has delivered projects ranging from expressways, underground and elevated metros, railways, bridges, dams, irrigation systems, hydro, water supply, ports, breakwaters, and oil & gas around the world.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 34.77% to Rs 97.09 crore on a 7.33% fall in revenue to Rs 2,975.77 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

