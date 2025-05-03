Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 18.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 18.31% in the March 2025 quarter

May 03 2025

Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 2508.57 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles rose 18.31% to Rs 237.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 2508.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2459.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.85% to Rs 883.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 631.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 9784.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9504.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2508.572459.41 2 9784.889504.68 3 OPM %11.4412.53 -12.9110.24 - PBDT396.61360.87 10 1569.161239.52 27 PBT293.14264.07 11 1168.24834.93 40 NP237.31200.59 18 883.27631.59 40

First Published: May 03 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

