Rudrabhishek Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 37.74 crore
Net profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises rose 42.70% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 37.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.89% to Rs 14.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 100.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.7431.73 19 100.5888.95 13 OPM %11.551.83 -20.4417.66 - PBDT4.172.87 45 20.1317.70 14 PBT3.812.46 55 18.9616.16 17 NP2.641.85 43 14.0512.02 17
First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

