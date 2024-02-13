Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 22.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 6.76% to Rs 23348.64 croreNet profit of Steel Authority of India declined 22.00% to Rs 422.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 542.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.76% to Rs 23348.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 25042.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales23348.6425042.10 -7 OPM %9.188.30 -PBDT1806.981648.76 10 PBT486.20427.50 14 NP422.92542.18 -22
