Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 22.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Steel Authority of India declined 22.00% to Rs 422.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 542.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.76% to Rs 23348.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 25042.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.23348.6425042.109.188.301806.981648.76486.20427.50422.92542.18