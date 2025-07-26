Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 459.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 459.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 24.45% to Rs 866.48 crore

Net profit of Orient Cement rose 459.44% to Rs 205.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.45% to Rs 866.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 696.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales866.48696.27 24 OPM %21.0713.79 -PBDT181.6896.48 88 PBT144.3757.92 149 NP205.3736.71 459

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indo-City Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Indo-City Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Petronet LNG consolidated net profit declines 23.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Petronet LNG consolidated net profit declines 23.84% in the June 2025 quarter

RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 1.76% in the June 2025 quarter

RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 1.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Indiabulls Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.73 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Indiabulls Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.73 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Digicontent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Digicontent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon