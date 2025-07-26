Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 459.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.45% to Rs 866.48 croreNet profit of Orient Cement rose 459.44% to Rs 205.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.45% to Rs 866.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 696.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales866.48696.27 24 OPM %21.0713.79 -PBDT181.6896.48 88 PBT144.3757.92 149 NP205.3736.71 459
