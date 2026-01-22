Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 2.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 2.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales rise 22.90% to Rs 1320.81 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 2.31% to Rs 46.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.90% to Rs 1320.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1074.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1320.811074.68 23 OPM %9.6510.95 -PBDT96.2291.81 5 PBT61.6564.35 -4 NP46.6147.71 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 5.40% in the December 2025 quarter

India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 5.40% in the December 2025 quarter

TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 37.06% in the December 2025 quarter

TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 37.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 0.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 0.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 12.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 12.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026