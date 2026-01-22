Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 2.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.90% to Rs 1320.81 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 2.31% to Rs 46.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.90% to Rs 1320.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1074.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1320.811074.689.6510.9596.2291.8161.6564.3546.6147.71

