Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 12.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.62% to Rs 1965.90 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 12.62% to Rs 609.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 541.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.62% to Rs 1965.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1715.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1965.901715.2041.6941.62873.20786.90857.40770.00609.60541.30

