Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 12.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit rises 12.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 14.62% to Rs 1965.90 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software rose 12.62% to Rs 609.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 541.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.62% to Rs 1965.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1715.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1965.901715.20 15 OPM %41.6941.62 -PBDT873.20786.90 11 PBT857.40770.00 11 NP609.60541.30 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 74.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 74.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sashwat Technocrats reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sashwat Technocrats reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SNS Properties & Leasing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

SNS Properties & Leasing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 3.61 cr from Central Railway, Nagpur Division

Provigil Surveillance receives LoA worth Rs 3.61 cr from Central Railway, Nagpur Division

Zydus Lifesciences launches world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India

Zydus Lifesciences launches world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026