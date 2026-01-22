India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 5.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.13% to Rs 230.99 crore

Net profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 5.40% to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 230.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 211.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.230.99211.677.697.7623.7921.8723.4121.5717.1816.30

