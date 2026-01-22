India Motor Parts & Accessories standalone net profit rises 5.40% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9.13% to Rs 230.99 croreNet profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 5.40% to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 230.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 211.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales230.99211.67 9 OPM %7.697.76 -PBDT23.7921.87 9 PBT23.4121.57 9 NP17.1816.30 5
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:31 PM IST