Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of Thirani Projects rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.260.21 24 OPM %53.8557.14 -PBDT0.160.12 33 PBT0.160.12 33 NP0.160.12 33
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:32 PM IST