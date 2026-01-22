Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Thirani Projects rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.260.2153.8557.140.160.120.160.120.160.12

