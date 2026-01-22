TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 37.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.23% to Rs 209.30 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare declined 37.06% to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.23% to Rs 209.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 204.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.209.30204.743.413.7523.8824.7021.6622.5910.5316.73

