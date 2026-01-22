Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 37.06% in the December 2025 quarter

TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 37.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 2.23% to Rs 209.30 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare declined 37.06% to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.23% to Rs 209.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 204.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales209.30204.74 2 OPM %3.413.75 -PBDT23.8824.70 -3 PBT21.6622.59 -4 NP10.5316.73 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

