Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 0.04% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 390.14 croreNet profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 0.04% to Rs 125.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 390.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 369.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales390.14369.74 6 OPM %45.8446.74 -PBDT190.05185.62 2 PBT164.72166.10 -1 NP125.54125.49 0
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:31 PM IST