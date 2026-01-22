Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 0.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 390.14 crore

Net profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 0.04% to Rs 125.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 390.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 369.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.390.14369.7445.8446.74190.05185.62164.72166.10125.54125.49

