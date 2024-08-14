Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steelco Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.18 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Steelco Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.18 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:45 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.31 crore
Net loss of Steelco Gujarat reported to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.310 0 OPM %-790.320 -PBDT-2.191.44 PL PBT-3.181.44 PL NP-3.181.44 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sheikh Hasina

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

NBFC payouts, salary, ceo salary

Nifty 50 CEO earnings surge: 1 in 5 now earns over Rs 50 crore: Report

NZ food bank distributes candy with lethal amount of methamphetamine

NZ food bank distributes candy with lethal amount of methamphetamine

Fighter jet, F-15 fighter jet

Biden admin approves fighter jets' sale to Israel in over $20 bn deal

pregnant, maternity, mother

US agency to pay $45 mn over pregnancy discrimination among employees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon