Algoquant Fintech standalone net profit rises 225.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.24% to Rs 16.32 croreNet profit of Algoquant Fintech rose 225.53% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.24% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.3210.72 52 OPM %12.4419.68 -PBDT1.621.12 45 PBT1.151.02 13 NP1.530.47 226
