Algoquant Fintech standalone net profit rises 225.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Algoquant Fintech rose 225.53% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.24% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.3210.7212.4419.681.621.121.151.021.530.47