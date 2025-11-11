Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China benchmark index ends 0.39% lower

China benchmark index ends 0.39% lower

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Asian stocks gave up early gains to end mixed on Tuesday after rising in the previous session as U.S. lawmakers moved toward reopening the federal government.

The longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history has left a mark on an already-struggling economy, with investors now shifting focus to the release of delayed economic reports for clarity on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Investors also contemplated the implications of President Trump's dividend plan for Americans and the possible effects on stock and crypto markets.

Trump floated the idea of paying most Americans a "dividend of at least $2000 a person" from revenue raised by tariffs.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.39 percent to 4,002.76 amid concerns over tech valuations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex settles 336 pts higher, Nifty ends above 25,650 mark; IT shares rally

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 95.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Ganodaya Finlease reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit declines 45.49% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

