Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 05:08 PM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end slightly lower

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Japanese markets ended slightly lower as investors locked in profits in tech shares. The Nikkei average slipped 0.14 percent to 50,842.93 while the broader Topix index closed 0.13 percent higher at 3,321.58.

Advantest slumped 4.1 percent and Fujikura lost percent while technology investor SoftBank Group rose 2 percent after announcing a stock split.

Sony Group surged 5.5 percent after reporting stronger than expected second-quarter earnings and raising its profit outlook.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

