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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies Ltd Slips 4.99%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Slips 4.99%

Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 81.47% over last one month compared to 15.71% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.27% drop in the SENSEX

Sterlite Technologies Ltd fell 4.99% today to trade at Rs 619.35. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.34% to quote at 3673.38. The index is up 15.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd decreased 3.02% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 21.97 % over last one year compared to the 8.36% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 81.47% over last one month compared to 15.71% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.27% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 83659 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.11 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 651.9 on 04 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 72.97 on 04 Jun 2025.

 

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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